Thick smoke blanketed the Antelope Valley, on Thursday, thanks to the wildfire burning in the Sequoia National Park, dubbed the KNP Complex Fire.
The folks in Tulare County, on Wednesday night, were issued a new evacuation order for areas under the threat of that fire and though it wasn’t mandatory, residents were highly encouraged to prepare for evacuation.
The fire has been burning uncontained for nearly two weeks and had grown to 28,421 acres as of Wednesday.
On Thursday, as some of the world’s largest and oldest sequoias were being threatened by the KNP Complex Fire, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a spending bill for nearly $1 billion in new spending to prevent wildfires. The bill was signed at Sequoia National Park.
His action signals a policy shift that traditionally focused more on putting out wildfires than preventing them.
According to an AP report, California spent $3.4 billion last year on wildfire protection. That’s more than quadruple the level 15 years ago. It’s also a reflection of the reality that wildfires are getting more destructive and larger each year, thanks to climate change.
Six of the state’s 10 largest wildfires have occurred in the past two years and most of the state’s money has been used to fight the fires once they’ve started. Fighting the fires has become increasingly difficult because they have become hotter and bigger.
The fire prevention funding’s initial outlay was about $500 million, but it grew to $1.5 billion, after $1 billion was added, thanks to the budget surplus.
We applaud the governor for taking this step. Most of the new wildfire prevention money will help pay for things like clearing dead trees and brush that act as kindling, once a forest fire starts, helping propel it that much faster. The kindling also makes it difficult for firefighters to contain the fires because they quickly burn out of control.
Though some may not believe that climate change is real, there is one thing they can’t deny: Fires within the state are getting worse each year.
