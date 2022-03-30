We are just entering spring and already, Gov. Gavin Newsom is urging water suppliers, statewide, to increase their conservation efforts by enacting more stringent regulations.
The reason behind this action is because drought conditions are worsening at an alarming rate. According to a CBS News report, on Monday, Newsom signed an executive order calling on the State Water Resources Control Board to look into potentially adopting regulations banning the watering of decorative grass located adjacent to commercial buildings.
“The ban would not apply to residential lawns, parks or sports fields,” the report said.
Michael Anderson, a climatologist with the California Department of Water Resources told CBS that if one’s demands exceed supplies, there comes a point where some water systems will run into a water emergency.
Newsom has also called on the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California and other water suppliers, to move to Level 2 of their Water Shortage
Contingency Plans.
“Level 2 is designed to prepare for a water shortage of up to 20%,” according to the CBS report.
We need only look around the Antelope Valley to know that drought has affected us for many years, so it’s not surprising that the governor would enact more stringent regulations when it comes to water usage.
Despite the continued drought, more housing plans are in the works for our area. Any time there is new construction, whether it’s residential or business, we must wonder where the water will come from.
While we do need more development in the Antelope Valley, it’s become a delicate balance between progress and ensuring there’s enough water to sustain everyone in the years to come.
In case anyone doubted the severity of the drought, Newsom’s executive order is an indicator that we still need to be conservative in our water usage.
