Gov. Gavin Newsom is attempting to find a way to bring some relief to Californians because of inflation.
He previously announced a plan to issue checks to registered vehicle owners to help offset the rising cost of gasoline. However, we haven’t heard much more about that — maybe it’s because he’s proposed an $18.1 billion package, instead.
On Thursday, Newsom put forward the proposal that would include tax refunds to eligible vehicle owners, money for hospital and nursing staff and rental assistance.
He also announced, on Thursday, that the minimum wage in California would increase to $15.50 per hour, for all workers, beginning Jan. 1, 2023. This increase is required under law when inflation is over 7%, according to a news report.
Here’s what’s in the proposal package:
$2.7 billion in emergency rental assistance for low-income tenants;
• $11.5 billion in tax refunds to help address inflation (in the form of the $400 checks that were supposed to go out to every registered vehicle owner);
• $304 million to extend health insurance premium assistance under Covered California for families of four who earn $166,500 a year;
• $1.4 billion to help residents pay past due water and electricity bills;
• $750 million to support free public transportation;
• $439 million to pause the diesel sales tax for 12 months; and
• $157 million to waive child care fees for low-income families, which will benefit 40,000 low-income families.
In addition, $933 million was outlined for bonuses that will go to skilled nursing facility and hospital workers.
“The governor’s office states that it would provide $1,500 to those who have been ‘delivering care to the most acute patients during the COVID-19 pandemic and saved thousands of lives,’ ” the report said.
The governor said the relief package will help offset the higher costs that Californians are facing and provide support to those still recovering from the pandemic.
While the package will undoubtedly bring relief for some, it’s not going to fix the inflation issue long-term. Of course, that’s beyond the governor’s control, but that, along with the rising price of gasoline are two issues that need to be addressed and fixed by those on Capitol Hill.
Relief packages are helpful, but the root of the problem needs to be fixed, otherwise money today will make no difference if the problems continue tomorrow.
