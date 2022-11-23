Thursday is Thanksgiving and because of some changes that we implemented in October, there will be no paper delivered that day. However, regular delivery will resume with the Friday edition.
Given the schedule adjustment, we want to take this opportunity to give thanks — even if it is a day early.
We often hear folks complain about the state of the economy, politics and various other things they’re unhappy about and have little to no control over. While everyone has a right to their opinion and they certainly have the right to like or dislike whatever they please, one can’t help but wonder how much different the world would be if, instead of complaining about everything that displeases them, they took a moment to be grateful, instead.
It’s easy to complain and just as easy to forget that things aren’t always as bad as we make them out to be. However, it’s also difficult to remain optimistic sometimes and that’s when negativity takes hold.
Thanksgiving is synonymous with turkey feasts with all the trimmings SUCH AS mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce. It’s a time to gather with family and friends and take a step away from the everyday routine that we seem to be stuck in throughout the year.
But Thanksgiving is more than just eating and visiting with friends and family. It’s also the perfect time to consider everything that’s good and positive in our lives and to be thankful for those things — whether it’s good health, a stable job, a place to live, or people in our lives — there’s always something to be grateful for.
Yes, we realize a “glass half full” outlook isn’t for everyone. But trying to see things in a positive light sometimes can only make us grateful, especially when we consider that there are people all over the world engaged in their own daily struggles — some of which are beyond their control.
So before you sit down to eat on Thursday, take a few moments to reflect on ¡what is it that you are grateful for. We at the Antelope Valley Press are grateful for our readers and advertisers and wish you and your families a happy Thanksgiving!
