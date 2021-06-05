US District Court Judge J. Paul Oetken on May 28, adopted a proposal from prosecutors to appoint what’s called a “special master” to review the Rudolph W. Giuliani materials and filter out items that could be considered privileged, a process expected to take months.
Part of the investigation will be to examine 18 electronic devices seized by federal authorities and shield content that, because Giuliani is an attorney, may be off limits to investigators examining his foreign contacts while representing President Donald Trump.
Giuliani’s lawyers also have argued that executive privilege applies because he represented Trump during his presidency.
The Justice Department is looking into Giuliani’s dealings with Ukrainian figures ahead of last year’s election to determine whether, in his bid to find information that would prove damaging to President Joe Biden, he violated a law that requires agents of foreign interests to register with the US government.
The former New York mayor, who once led the Manhattan US attorney’s office now scrutinizing his activities overseas, has not been charged with a crime and adamantly denies wrongdoing.
Two of Giuliani’s associates who aided his work in Ukraine, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, have been charged with campaign-finance violations and other crimes. Both have pleaded not guilty.
FBI agents, acting on warrants, searched Giuliani’s home and office in Manhattan and collected phones and computers.
The judge wrote that Giuliani’s team cited no legal precedent for “a person who has not been charged a right to review a search warrant affidavit during an ongoing investigation.”
The judge’s special master ruling also rejects requests by Giuliani’s defense team to be allowed to review the iCloud contents and perform their own analysis of what privileged communications they contain.
Sandra Garza, the partner of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who collapsed and died after battling the rioters, said of the Republican senators, “You know they are here today and with their families and comfortable because of the actions of law enforcement that day.
“So I don’t understand why they would resist getting to the bottom of what happened that day and fully understanding how to prevent it. Just boggles my mind.”
Video of the rioting shows two men spraying Sicknick and another officer with a chemical, but the Washington medical examiner said he suffered a stroke and died of natural causes.
Dozens of other police officers were injured as the rioters pushed past them, breaking through windows and doors and hunting for lawbreakers.
