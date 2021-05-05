On April 28, prosecutors obtained the search warrants as part of an investigation into whether Rudy Giuliani broke lobbying laws when he was President Donald J. Trump’s personal lawyer.
Federal investigators seized cell phones and computers from Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City. The feds were stepping up a criminal investigation into his dealings in Ukraine.
FBI agents executed search warrants around 6 a.m. at Giuliani’s apartment on Madison Avenue and his Park Avenue office in Manhattan, carting away electronic devices.
The New York Times reported that the execution of search warrants is an extraordinary action for prosecutors to take against a lawyer, let alone a lawyer of a former president.
The move marked a major development in the long running investigation into the former mayor, which examines some of the same people and conduct that were the center of Trump’s first impeachment trial.
It was also a remarkable moment in Giuliani’s trajectory as a public figure. As mayor, he won national recognition for steering New York through the dark days after the Sept. 11 attacks.
Earlier in his career, he led the same US attorney’s office in Manhattan that is investigating him now, earning a reputation as a hard-charging prosecutor who took on organized crime and corrupt politicians.
In recent years, however, his image has been sullied by his effort to help Trump dig up dirt in Ukraine on President Biden’s son and to lead Trump’s attempts in court to overturn the results of the 2020 election with baseless claims of widespread fraud.
FBI agents also executed a search warrant on April 28 at the Washington-area home of Victoria Toensing, a lawyer close to Giuliani who had dealings with several Ukrainians involved in the hunt for information on the Bidens.
April 28 was not the first time that a lawyer for Trump was the subject of several search warrants. Federal prosecutors must consult Justice Department officials in Washington about search warrants involving lawyers because of concerns that they might obtain confidential communications with clients. The proposed warrants for Giuliani were particularly sensitive because Trump was his most prominent client.
In his statement, Giuliani denied any wrongdoing and argued the search warrants demonstrated a “corrupt double standard” on the part of the Justice Department, which he said had ignored “blatant crimes” by Democrats, including Hillary Clinton and President Biden.
