Despite boasting a war chest of more than $100 million, Donald Trump is continuing to rake in the cash from supporters, while shrugging his shoulders at the people who failed to secure him a second term.
He is reportedly refusing to extend any help to his former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who is now struggling under a mountain of legal fees that could leave the former New York mayor entirely broke.
On Sunday, Maggie Haberman reported that Trump’s fiscal conservatism appears to apply even to his closest allies — and namely, one of the most loyal objectors: Giuliani.
“Giuliani allies are looking at the Trump $-even if it isn’t $82 million,” Haverman tweeted, adding that the ex-lawyer’s friends say he is close to broke.
“Trump aides have been clear they see no mechanism for paying Giuliani’s legal bills that isn’t problematic for Trump, and they think Giuliani took actions a lawyer should have known were problematic, even if the client wanted it,” Haberman continued. “But this is of note in the context of Trump having had a previous lawyer who pleaded guilty and then cooperated with an investigation into Trump.”
The report comes amid two major setbacks for the former mayor.
Currently, Giuliani is steeped in a federal investigation alleging that he worked as an unregistered lobbyist for Ukraine, pressuring Ukrainian officials to launch a probe into President Biden and his son Hunter by threatening to withhold US military aid.
The ex-attorney is also the subject of a $1.2 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems over his baseless claims that the company’s equipment was compromised in President Biden’s favor.
Earlier this month, the Daily Beast found that Giuliani had managed to raise a “paltry” $9,798 for his legal defense fund — about $4,990,202 short of his goal. To boot, the Trump loyalist was suspended from practicing law in the state of New York, significantly crippling his ability to make a personal income.
Even on the brink of apparent bankruptcy, Giuliani doesn’t appear to be particularly fazed.
Last week, the ex-attorney told NBC New York that everything he’s done over the past several years came as part of an effort to defend his client, Donald Trump.
“I’m more than willing to go to jail if they want to put me in jail,” Giuliani said in a Friday interview. “And if they do, they’re going to suffer the consequences in heaven, I’m not. Because I didn’t do anything wrong.”
