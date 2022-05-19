Are you ready for another increase to yet another monthly bill?
The answer is probably “no,” but if you are a Verizon customer, you’re in for a surprise in the form of higher fees, very soon.
The company announced that it’s raising monthly fees by an additional $1.35 per month, thanks to an “economic adjustment charge.”
While $1.35 per month doesn’t seem like much, when you add that to the already high prices of groceries, gasoline, utilities and other goods and services, it’s just another hit to the consumers’ pocketbooks.
We’ll give Verizon credit, since this is the first time in two years that its raised prices. The company issued a warning, last month, that prices would soon increase due to inflation.
That seems to be the common thread whenever a company wants to raise prices — they point to inflation as the reason. Maybe it’s true and maybe it’s not. About a week ago, a “Focus” column discussed the profits the Tyson meat packing company was poised to make this year because it also raised prices. They also claim it’s because of inflation, but their profit outlook is nearly double what is was last year. But don’t you dare call it price gouging. The supply chain and inflation are the culprits, not greed.
Though Verizon customers have agreed to a certain monthly plan, the increase is being hidden inside an ambiguous administrative charge on each customer’s bill. According to the company, this helps defray certain expenses they incur.
Meanwhile, the company’s net income was reported as $4.7 billion in the first quarter of 2022. It also saw a record demand for its services.
Verizon and other big companies certainly aren’t going broke. Too bad we can’t say the same for consumers who continue to pay more for everything.
When will we get some relief? If you are paying attention to news reports, it doesn’t seem like it’ll be anytime soon. With Memorial Day weekend coming up in a couple of weeks, gas prices are already on the rise. Some folks in Southern California area paying close to $7 for a gallon of premium gas. So much for the reserves that were released a few weeks ago. The relief was minimal and brief.
