California regulators are trying to decide whether they want to OK an experiment that would allow genetically engineered mosquitoes to be released in the wild.
No, this isn’t a late April Fool’s joke. The company behind the experiment, Oxitec, has already cleared the first hurdle and obtained an Experimental Use Permit from the United States Environmental Protection Agency.
The company develops pest control tech and already had a permit to conduct the pilot in Florida. However, last month, the EPA amended and extended the permit to allow the experimental research to be expanded to California, pending state approval.
Why would a company want to release genetically engineered mosquitoes into the wild? And what purpose would they serve? are probably two of the biggest questions surrounding this news.
Their pilot project is to find out whether the non-biting mosquitoes can control the existing population of Aedes aegypti mosquito. The Aedes aegypti is responsible for transmitting yellow fever, dengue, Zika, chikungunya and other diseases, according to Oxitec.
“A research application to release the genetically engineered mosquitoes into Tulare County was sent to the California Department of Pesticide Regulation on March 10, 2022,” according to a news report. “Many different types of scientists with DPR are not going through the review process to check whether the research may involve a hazard to handlers or field workers, public health or the environment.”
It’s not a decision that will be solely up to state or local government, however. Public comments on the experiment is being sought. The 15-day public comment period opened on April 5 and will remain open until 5 p.m., April 19. To submit a comment, send an email to mosquito.ra@adpr.ca.gov
