Palestinian militants continued heavy rocket bombardment into Israel on Thursday, as Israel kept up a punishing bombing campaign in Gaza and massed tanks and troops at the enclave’s border.
American President Joe Biden called for more talks with leaders in the region as four days of cross-border violence showed no sign of abating.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the campaign “will take more time.” Violence has also spread to mixed communities of Jews and Arabs in Israel, a new front in the long conflict.
Synagogues were attacked and fighting broke out on the streets of some towns, prompting Israel’s president to warn of civil war.
At least 87 people have been killed in Gaza, including 18 children, over four days, Palestinian medical officials said.
Seven people had been killed in Israel: A soldier patrolling the Gaza border, five Israeli civilians, including two children and an Indian worker, Israeli authorities said.
Worried that the region’s worst hostilities in years could spiral out of control, the United States is sending an envoy, Hady Amr. True efforts by Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations have so far offered no sign of progress.
Israeli warplanes struck a six-story residential building in Gaza.
Israeli aircraft also attacked a Hamas intelligence headquarters and four apartment buildings belonging to senior commanders from the group the military said, adding that the homes were used for planning and directing strikes on Israel.
Meanwhile, tensions and clashes that first flared weeks ago in Jerusalem have swept across Israel in a wave of fury as the conflict in Gaza escalates.
Dozens of people were arrested in towns across the country where clashes and rioting broke out. In Lod, near Tel Aviv, groups of Jewish and Arab people ignored a nighttime curfew and battled on the streets, throwing stones and Molotov cocktails.
The rocket attacks and air strikes followed the unrest in Jerusalem, fomented by clashes between Israeli police, Palestinian worshipers and nationalist Israelis — as well as plans to evict Palestinian families from land claimed by Jewish settlers.
The hostilities have fueled tension between Israeli Jews and the country’s 21% Arab minority who live alongside them in some communities.
Although the latest unrest in Jerusalem was the immediate trigger for hostilities, Palestinians are frustrated by setbacks to their aspirations for an independent state in recent years, including Washington’s recognition of disputed Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.