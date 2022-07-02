Those who purchased gas before July 1 got it just a bit cheaper than anyone else, as the gas excise tax in California increased by three cents a gallon, on the first of the month.
Gas prices in California are already higher than the national average of $5 per gallon. According to AAA, as of June 30, the average price of regular unleaded in California was $6.28. The average price for a gallon of mid-grade was $6.50.
We saw a slight decrease in the price per gallon recently, but now we’ve gone right back to where we were before we started to see slightly cheaper rates.
Politicians on both sides of the aisle have been very vocal about the gas excise tax increase, including Gov. Gavin Newsom. He proposed suspending it, earlier this year, however, so far, nothing has been done.
On June 15, a group of Republican lawmakers gathered outside the state capitol in front of a huge “100” constructed out of orange traffic cones. According to a Cal Matters report, the GOP legislators said June 17 marked 100 days since the governor first floated the idea of gas tax relief in his State of the State speech, which was delivered, in March.
We are getting some relief, but not in the form of a suspended state gas tax. Instead, in late October, “inflation payments” for millions of Californians will be issued. The amounts will depend on income levels. An additional payment in the same amount of the “inflation payment” will be issued if a person or couple has at least one dependent.
As we know, the money from the gas excise tax is supposed to be the primary way of funding different highway and road projects. The politicians in Sacramento would be hard-pressed to convince us that the money is being used on our roads.
Anyone who has traveled between Los Angeles and the Antelope Valley can attest that the freeways are in bad need of repair. We won’t even address surface streets.
It remains to be seen whether the federal gas tax will be suspended for the summer months as President Joe Biden proposed. Regardless of what type of relief is being planned, it seems the common thread here is that we will have to wait longer for relief.
