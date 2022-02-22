Could it be that Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón is beginning to realize that going easy on criminals may not be the answer, after all?
On Sunday, according to a KTLA report, the county’s top prosecutor said Hannah Tubbs’s sentence may be too short. You may recall the recent coverage in the Antelope Valley Press, that detailed the case in which she sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl in a Denny’s bathroom, more than eight years ago.
Since then, Tubbs, who’s legal name is James, began identifying as transgender and now goes by Hannah. On Jan. 27, she was sentenced to two years in a juvenile facility. She admitted, last November, to sexually assaulting the girl.
Gascón seems to have back-tracked on his controversial policies that prohibit pursuing life sentences against defendants and trying juveniles as adults.
He said in a statement that he was made aware of “extremely troubling statements she made about her case, the resolution of it and the young girl that she harmed,” after hearing about Tubbs’s sentence.
“While for most people several years of jail time is adequate, it may not be for Ms. Tubbs,” Gascón said in the statement. “If we knew about her disregard for the harm she caused we would have handled this case differently. The complex issues and facts of her particular case were unusual, and I should have treated them that way. This change in policy will allow us the space to do that moving forward.”
Unfortunately for the victim, it’s too little, too late on Gascón’s part. Instead of being placed in a juvenile facility, Tubbs should have been treated as an adult, since he was a few days shy of his 18th birthday, when he committed the crime.
Now, she’s a 26-year-old person in a juvenile facility, who is not just guilty of the crime in Palmdale, but also committed violent crimes in Oregon, Idaho and Washington. She did time in Soledad Prison in Idaho for assault with a deadly weapon.
A violent child molester being housed with children should simply be unacceptable, but thanks to the law, that’s exactly what’s happened. Let’s just hope that the law handles future cases in a much different way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.