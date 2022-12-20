Those planning to travel by vehicle this holiday season are in for a treat at the pump: The average price for regular unleaded gasoline in California dropped to $4.37 a gallon statewide.
While $4.37 a gallon doesn’t seem like much to celebrate, especially when the national average is $3.14 a gallon, the price in California is down 15 cents from a week ago and 93 cents from a month ago, so for us, it’s something to be happy about.
According to a news report, the cost of oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has been hovering in the low to mid-$70s per barrel. It’s $50 less than the peak, last spring. Combined with low seasonal demand, gas prices could slide a bit more before leveling off. We can only hope that happens. But it’s not enough for them to slide a bit lower. We need them to stay there — which is not likely.
Meanwhile, as less demand and lower oil prices is credited for the lower prices per gallon, Gov. Gavin Newsom has accused oil companies of gouging California drivers. He said in a news report, that prices have risen disproportionately in California and he has proposed enforcing penalties based on oil company profits.
His claim isn’t something that can be ignored. According to the International Energy Agency, the net income for the world’s oil and natural gas producers is set to double, in 2022, from 2021, to a new high of $4 trillion.
Major oil companies saw profits soar, in the third quarter of 2022, which continued the trend of massive industry profits, even as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused prices to soar for consumers.
In October, Exxon Mobil reported it’s highest earnings ever, at $19.7 billion for the quarter, while Shell reported it’s second-highest of $9.5 billion.
While the oil companies feast on their earnings, the consumers who must drive, have been forced to find a way to put gas in their vehicles, while making ends meet amid sky-high inflation.
This is a step in the right direction, but we need more assistance when it comes to lowering gas prices. $4.37 is a good start, but gas at $3 a gallon, would be even better. Remember those days? Let’s see if we can get back to that.
