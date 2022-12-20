Those planning to travel by vehicle this holiday season are in for a treat at the pump: The average price for regular unleaded gasoline in California dropped to $4.37 a gallon statewide.

While $4.37 a gallon doesn’t seem like much to celebrate, especially when the national average is $3.14 a gallon, the price in California is down 15 cents from a week ago and 93 cents from a month ago, so for us, it’s something to be happy about.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.