The job market is flush with opportunities, we’re told. It seems that since businesses reopened after the lock-downs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many have experienced staff shortages.
Some places are still operating on abbreviated schedules because they don’t have enough employees to cover all shifts.
While jobs seem to be in abundance, we can’t help but wonder why they aren’t being filled as quickly as we might expect. Perhaps pay has something to do with it.
On Tuesday, two stories appeared in the Antelope Valley Press, regarding strikes because of pay. Grocery workers started voting, on Monday, on whether to authorize their union to call a strike against several major supermarket chains. About 47,000 workers at hundreds of Pavilions, Ralph’s, Vons and Albertsons stores are eligible to vote this week. The results are expected to be released, on March 27.
If they vote to strike, it would include pharmacy technicians, pharmacists, meat cutters and grocery clerks — so those stores would likely experience serious shortages, but would probably remain open.
Meanwhile, more than 500 workers at a Chevron Corp. refinery in the San Francisco Bay Area went on strike, early Monday, to demand a salary increase and because of safety concerns. They want a salary increase to keep up with inflation and the area’s high cost of living. The grocery workers want the same. The company proposed a 60-cent increase that was seen as “shockingly low and well below workers’ cost-of-living needs.
As prices on goods and services continue to rise, everyone is feeling the effects. A pay raise given by an employer certainly doesn’t go as far as it once did and in all likelihood would be easily consumed by normal, necessary expenses like groceries, gasoline and utilities.
Combine inflation with the fact that many jobs don’t pay enough for a single person to survive in California and it can create a dire situation. Perhaps the reason many jobs aren’t getting filled is because they don’t pay enough. A person might need two of those jobs to make ends meet.
