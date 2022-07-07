When the death of a loved one occurs, families entrust the arrangements and interment of their person to a funeral home. Never does it cross someone’s mind that those entrusted with a person’s final journey would do anything questionable or disrespectful.
However, that’s exactly what happened in Montrose, Colo. Megan Hess, 45, and her mother Shirley Koch operated Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors, from 2010 to 2018. They have been accused of illegally selling body parts from “hundreds” of bodies they were instructed to cremate.
They were indicted, in 2020, following accusations of selling body parts — and sometimes — entire bodies to third parties who were seeking the remains for scientific, medical and educational purposes. They did so without the consent of the families of the deceased.
“In some cases, Hess and Koch had knowingly shipped bodies or parts from victims who had infectious diseases,” an AP report said. “They also provided the deceased’s families with cremated remains with the representation that the cremains were that of the deceased, when, frequently, that was not the case.”
The duo was charged with six counts of mail fraud and three counts of illegal transportation of hazardous materials, according to the indictment.
On Tuesday, Hess pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud, as part of a plea agreement. Because of her guilty plea, other charged against her will be dropped. She’ll be sentenced at a later date. Koch, meanwhile, has a hearing scheduled for July 12.
According to a Jan. 21 report in the Montrose Press, Hess was originally charged with six counts of aiding and abetting mail fraud, in relation to more than 30 deceased people whose families entrusted her mortuary with their final arrangement.
In addition, she was charged with three counts of hazardous materials violations for allegedly shipping heads of three dead people who were positive for Hepatitis C, without the appropriate paperwork. Koch faced the same charges.
It’s not surprising that the majority of charges against Hess were dropped for her guilty plea of mail fraud. This is just another example of how criminals get off easy.
Hess will get out of this mess fairly unscathed. Her mother’s fate is yet to be determined, but she, too, will likely get off easy.
Meanwhile, the families of the deceased are left with the lingering thought that their loved ones, instead of receiving a respectful funeral preparation and interment, were, in some cases, parted out and sold for the financial gain of two very disturbed women.
