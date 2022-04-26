French President Emmanuel Macron’s future was uncertain. He was faced with fending off an historic challenge from Marine Le Pen, a far-right candidate, during Sunday’s runoff vote.
Macron and Le Pen, finishing first and second, respectively, advanced to the runoff, after edging out a dozen other candidates who ran, April 10.
Macron took 58.5% of the vote on Sunday, making him the first French leader to be re-elected in two decades. The runoff was familiar to French voters. It was a rematch of the 2017 presidential runoff, but still had voters on edge.
Had Le Pen won, it would have fundamentally changed France’s relationship with the West and the European Union.
That change would have come at a time when the bloc and its allies rely on Paris to take charge when confronting some of the biggest challenges — the war in Ukraine being chief among them.
Despite Macron’s pitch to voters of a globalized, economically liberal country at the head of the European Union, Le Pen’s vision for a radical shift inward captured enough attention to garner 41.5% of the vote.
It put the French far right that much closer to the presidency than ever before.
The numbers are indicative of a French public that is turning to extremist politicians to voice their dissatisfaction with the status quo.
This is evident in the first round, in which 57% of the ballots cast were for far right and far left candidates.
The struggle between the left and right was somewhat acknowledged in Macron’s victory speech, in which he vowed to be the “president for each and every one of you.”
He thanked his supporters and then acknowledged that just like in 2017, many had voted for him simply to block the extreme right.
He also promised that his second term would be different from his first and said he’s committed to addressing all of France’s current problems. He directly addressed Le Pen’s supporters, saying, as president, he must find an answer to “the anger and disagreements” that led them to vote for someone on the far right.
Le Pen, meanwhile, in her concession speech, pointed out that voters lost out on an opportunity for change.
“A great wind of freedom could have blown over our country, but the ballot box decided otherwise,” she said.
Despite the loss, she acknowledged that the far right has never performed quite as well in a presidential election.
“The game is not quite over,” she said.
Indeed, the winds of change could eventually blow over France in the next election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.