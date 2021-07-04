Fox News Media has agreed to pay a record $1 million fine as part of broader settlement following an investigation by the New York City Commission on Human Rights into patterns of sexual harassment and retribution at the cable news.
For Fox News, the financial penalty is symbolic, as it is believed to make more than $2 billion a year in profits.
Yet the figure marks the maximum the commission could levy in the case. The settlement was first reported by the Daily Beast’s Lloyd Grove.
The conditions of the settlement are more consequential: Along with specifying training programs and ways for employees to report harassment, Fox News agreed not to issue any new or extended contracts that compel people to resolve disputes in binding and confidential arbitration for the next four years.
That has been a key objection of many women who sued Fox or accused influential men at the network of harassment.
And it means that people will be able to publicly accuse Fox News or its employees of violating New York City human rights law in state or federal courts, rather than being shepherded into closed arbitration hearings.
Fox cannot compel other employees who don’t have such individual contracts into private proceedings, according to two people with knowledge of the settlement.
The commission’s investigation stemmed from revelations of systemic sexual harassment by Fox News’s former chairman, the late Roger Ailes. Former Fox President Bill Shine was accused of enabling Ailes’ repeated harassment with payoffs, promises and threats. Each denied the accusations.
Yet each would lose their jobs. So did others as more accusations poured forth against other senior men at the network, including former Fox hosts Bill O’Reilly, Eric Bolling and Ed Henry, executive Francisco Cortes, and reporter James Rosen, among others.
Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott has said she has sought to remake the culture of the network. Women hold more top jobs than ever before, human resources division is under new leadership and its staffing levels have swelled, new policies throughout the network dictate appropriate behavior and training and enhance multiple ways to file complaints.
Scott cited strict anti-harassment policies in a memo to staff last July.
“In case after case, she forced victims into mandatory arbitration,” Smith, the attorney, says of Scott. “She forced them into settlements with non-disclosure agreements.”
“If she’s done such a great job, why is she silencing women?” he asked.
