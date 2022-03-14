It’s been four years since Proposition 7 was overwhelmingly passed by California voters, which indicated that they were ready to do away with springing forward and falling back.
That was in 2018. Fast-forward to 2022 and on Saturday night, we sprung forward once again. So what happened to Prop. 7?
The policy got caught up in the workings of the state government. In addition, the passing of Prop. 7 only gave state lawmakers permission to commit to a daylight saving or standard time schedule year-round. That’s different from compelling them. And so far, lawmakers have not been able to figure out the details.
For the change to be made, the proposal needs to pass by a two-thirds vote, through the state legislature.
At that point, lawmakers will have to agree on either standard or daylight saving time, then they would need to push through a measure to permanently keep whatever they decide on.
If they were able to do that, they’d still need the federal government to approve it. US law doesn’t allow states to commit to daylight saving time year-round, but rather, only allows them to switch to standard on a full-time basis.
So far, state lawmakers have attempted to pass measures that would at least move things to the federal stage. The latest was last month, in a new effort proposed by Republican Assemblyman Steven Choi.
California isn’t the only state trying to stop practicing daylight saving time.
Since 2015, about 350 bills and resolutions have been introduced in nearly every state, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, but hardly any have passed.
However, there are three proposed bills in Congress regarding daylight saving time:
• HR 5826, which would allow states to elect to observe year-round daylight saving time;
• HR 5906, which would allow states to observe daylight saving time year-round and;
• S. 623, which would make daylight saving time a new, permanent standard time.
Hopefully everyone changed their clocks back, before going to sleep on Saturday night.
Until something is done to change the law, we’re stuck springing forward and falling back.
