Colin Powell was the first Black US secretary of state, but to the politicians he worked with, he was more than that. He was a man that “spent a lifetime working to help our country,” according to Bill and Hillary Clinton.
Powell, 84, died on Monday from complications of COVID-19, according to his family. But he also had multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells that suppresses the body’s immune response.
Powell’s leadership in several Republican administrations helped shape American foreign policy in the last years of the 20th century.
He was sworn in as George W. Bush’s secretary of state in 2001 and became the highest-ranking Black public official to date in the country, standing fourth in the presidential line of succession.
But despite his political affiliation, he endorsed Barack Obama with two weeks remaining in the historic 2008 presidential race. It’s been said that he became disillusioned with the Republican Party’s rightward lurch, so he used his political capital to help elect Democrats to the White House.
“I think we need a generational change,” Powell said at the time, according to a CNN report.
His statement and endorsement were a bombshell that neither Obama nor Powell’s old friend, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., expected. Powell barely knew Obama, but had been watching the presidential campaign carefully and was impressed by the future president’s “intellectual vigor.”
The news of Powell’s death met with an outpouring of grief from current and former leaders. President Joe Biden called him a “dear friend.”
Former vice president Dick Cheney, who served under Bush and alongside Powell, said he was “deeply saddened to learn that America has lost a leader and statesman.”
Powell’s predecessor, former secretary of state Madeleine Albright, said he was a “wise and principled man, a loyal friend, and one of the kindest people I have ever met,” according to the CNN report.
Indeed, Powell will be missed by many, to include the American public, regardless of which side of the political spectrum they are on.
