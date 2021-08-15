While today’s youth have many things to worry about, hunger should not be one of them.
Thanks to an undertaking by the State of California, those attending school will not have to worry about not having lunch money.
All 6.2 million public school students will have the option to eat a school meal for free, regardless of their family’s income.
According to NPR, an unexpected budget surplus has made it possible for all students to receive free meals. It’s being billed as the largest free student lunch program in the country and is being applauded by anti-hunger organizations, school officials and lawmakers for its pioneering approach to preventing the stigma of accepting free lunches.
“This is so historic,” Erin Primer, the director of food services for the San Luis Coastal Unified School District said. “It’s beyond life changing.”
Though this program is new to California, it’s been in place in other cities, including Chicago and New York.
“We’ve completely leveled the playing field when it comes to school food,” Primer said in the NPR report.
Federal rules mandated that a family of four has to make less than $34,000 a year to qualify for free school meals, while a family of four making $48,000 would qualify for reduced-price meals.
“The caps shift annually but are based on federal poverty measures that don’t take into account the high cost of living and taxes in California,” the NPR report said.
Despite nearly 60% of California students qualifying for free or reduced meals, experts said the number of students who need food assistance is much higher in California because of vast income inequality.
“Communities of color are disproportionately affected and immigrant communities in particular are fearful of applying because of detailed forms that ask intrusive questions such as their family income, Social Security number and children’s immigration status,” the NPR report said.
“Like school officials statewide, Primer has countless tales of children who struggled to pay for school meals or were too ashamed to eat for free.”
Now that stigma will be gone and hopefully the children who didn’t take advantage of the benefit previously, for whatever reason, will do so now, instead of skipping meals.
