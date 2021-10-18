Americans are facing mounting frustration with the economy, pandemic and politics and now those trying to travel have found that getting from one point to another isn’t as easy as it used to be.
Southwest Airlines canceled more than 350 flights on Monday, following a weekend that was full of major disruptions. Those disruptions were blamed on traffic control issues and bad weather, but left many passengers stranded and waiting on the next available flight to their destinations, from California to the East Coast.
However, despite the company’s claims about why the flights were canceled, the pilots union accused Southwest Airlines of a botched response to what it said should have been only a minor challenge for other airlines.
The cancellations on Monday amounted to approximately 10% of Southwest’s schedule, while 1,400 or 40% experienced a delay. The issues affected Southwest’s bottom line as shares in the company fell 4.2%.
Could the major disruptions been a result of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, which represents 9,000 pilots, asking a federal court, on Friday, to block the company’s order for all employees to be vaccinated?
The union argued that Southwest must negotiate the issue because it could involve sick leave or disability if pilots react negatively to the vaccine and need to be out of work.
Casey Murray, the union president, told the Associated Press that the pilots hadn’t staged a sickout, but he did blame the disruptions on the company’s operation, which he said has become “brittle” and “cracks under the slightest pressure.”
Meanwhile, as Southwest and their employees try to sort through the problems with the union, their customers suffer because of cancellations and disruptions.
There’s not much anyone can do when they are short-staffed. However, it’s extremely unfortunate that people wishing to travel via airlines are stuck in airports, with no way to get where they’re going.
