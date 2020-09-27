Have you received your flu shot yet? Are you planning to get it?
It seems we’re hearing about the importance of getting vaccinated against the flu more than ever, this year. With COVID-19 still spreading and infecting people across the country — and world, health care providers and medical experts are telling us how important it is to get a flu shot.
Not everyone is planning on getting vaccinated, however. Their reluctance and sometimes outright refusal to do so makes one wonder if they’ve always refused to get the shot, or if this is a new idea for them.
There are some conspiracy theories surrounding the flu shot, to include the idea that it actually gives you the flu virus. We won’t get into the other ideas that people have shared regarding why they refuse to get vaccinated.
While a vaccination is currently being worked on for COVID-19, it seems like there is a long road ahead before it’s known whether it’ll be successful — and safe — for those getting it.
In the meantime, we can’t forget about the yearly flu virus that makes many people ill. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the 2018-2019 flu season included an estimated 35.5 million people that became ill. Approximately 16.5 million people went to a health care provider for their illness and there were 490,600 hospitalizations and 34,200 deaths from influenza.
Those numbers are staggering. Now imagine if a person got the flu and COVID-19 at the same time? Not only would that be a completely miserable experience, but it’s very likely that they’d have to be hospitalized. Depending on their age and health, they might not survive battling the two viruses at once.
Anyone who’s had the flu at least once, will tell you what an awful experience it is. You get the chills, have fever, body aches, fatigue, loss of appetite and you feel generally lethargic. Now imagine those symptoms doubled.
If you are squeamish at the thought of getting a shot, don’t worry. Nasal spray flu vaccines are also available.
If you’re uncertain about getting vaccinated for the flu this year, speak to your health care provider and weigh your options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.