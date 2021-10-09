As the fall and winter settle in, we’re reminded that flu season is just around the corner.
But last year, with most of society being shut down, the flu season didn’t seem to materialize. This year, however, health officials are urging Americans to get their flu shots because they suspect the flu could come roaring back and strain hospitals in the months ahead.
We hear the same warnings about the flu each year, but because of the pandemic already putting a strain on some hospitals around the country, it’s even more important this year to take heed.
With schools and most businesses reopening, there may be more opportunities for the flu to spread — especially in places were masks are not used.
Medical professionals are in the midst of trying to help those with COVID-19 and resources are going to treat them. Additional hospitalizations because of the flu would stretch those already thin resources and personnel even thinner.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said in a Thursday briefing, as reported by the Washington Post, “because of so little disease last year, population immunity is likely lower, putting us all at risk of increased disease this year.”
She noted that some hospitals, including some in Florida and California, were running out of oxygen because of the heavy demand from COVID-19 patients struggling to breathe.
Still, there are those that never get the flu shot and won’t this year, either, despite what anyone says — to include health officials. They simply don’t believe that the flu is serious enough for them to get a yearly vaccination. Others don’t believe in vaccinations at all.
Unfortunately, the combination of flu and COVID could be a double-whammy for those who have underlying health conditions. We already know that we cannot force someone to get vaccinated — whether it’s for COVID or the flu — but we can take steps to take care of ourselves and we should focus on that as flu season nears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.