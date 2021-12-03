Earlier this week, we talked about Omicron, the newest COVID-19 variant. The World Health Organization is trying to learn more about this strain, which was first seen in South Africa.
Meanwhile, the first case of Omicron COVID has been identified in California. The state health department and the San Francisco Department of Public Health said a person who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22 tested positive for it. This marks the first confirmed case in the United States.
This person was fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms that are reported to be improving. Dr. Anthony Fauci, in a White House news briefing said, to his knowledge, the person had not received their booster shot.
He said the person is self-quarantining and close contacts have tested negative, so far, for COVID.
This news is cause for concern. Not only has the variant been detected in the US, but it’s in California. We’ve all heard of how easily COVID can spread if measures are not taken to protect ourselves.
On Monday, President Joe Biden said the variant is a cause for concern, but not panic.
“We’ll have to face this new threat just as we face those who have come before it,” he said.
What does that mean? Well, to begin with, it means keeping with the same practices we’ve (hopefully) been practicing since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, to include physical distancing, sanitizing and hand-washing — and don’t forget the masks. But according to health officials, it also means getting vaccinated or “boosted” if you’re eligible.
Though the Delta variant remains the dominant variant, globally, the WHO released a technical brief this week that said the Omicron variant poses a “very high” global risk. It’s been detected in several countries, since scientists first identified it in South Africa.
