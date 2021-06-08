It’s June 7, as of this writing, and Fourth of July celebrations have already begun — or so it seems.
Judging by letters from readers, some folks have been celebrating since May. Maybe it was Memorial Day that they celebrated by popping off the noisy — and illegal — aerial fireworks that seem to be heard through entire neighborhoods.
Or maybe they’re celebrating the end of harsh COVID-19 restrictions. More than likely, they’re just out there lighting fireworks because they want to. There’s probably no special occasion for their actions.
This year looks to be shaping up just like years past, in which illegal fireworks could be heard throughout the Valley, not just in July, but through the summer months.
The cities of Palmdale and Lancaster have promised a fireworks display this year for the Fourth of July, but that doesn’t seem to be enough for some people.
They want to enjoy their own fireworks, even if it disturbs their neighbors and scares pets.
As if they don’t have enough to deal with already, deputies will likely begin receiving calls regarding illegal fireworks. The problem is, by the time they respond to the call, the offenders have probably stopped and sometimes it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly where they came from.
We can rehash the myriad reasons why one shouldn’t set off illegal fireworks, but we doubt it will do any good.
We already know that in addition to scaring people, it can have a big impact on those suffering from PTSD. Pets can also be scared by the loud pops and bangs and try to escape their yards, in hopes of finding somewhere “safe.”
Maybe instead of going through the trouble of buying illegal fireworks, people could just obey the law and watch the public displays.
That would save them some money and they wouldn’t be at risk of receiving a citation, should they be caught with the illegal goods.
We know those who are bothered by the noise would be very grateful.
