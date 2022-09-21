Like it or not, the United States is a melting pot of culture — and that’s one of the things that makes this country so great. Unfortunately, when it comes to elected officials, not all cultures receive representation — but that is changing.
For the first time in more than 230 years, a Native American, a Native Alaskan and a Native Hawaiian are all members of the United States House of Representatives and are fully representing the United States’ Indigenous people for the first time, according to Rep. Kaiali’i Kahele of Hawaii. A total of six Indigenous Americans hold representative positions in the House.
Rep. Mary Peltola, the first Native Alaskan and first woman elected to the House for Alaska, replaces Rep. Don Young, who died, in March.
“It’s a historic moment,” Lani Teves, an associate professor at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa said in an NPR report.
Indigenous people in the United States have been disenfranchised on many levels throughout history, she said.
“Having different Indigenous communities represented shows the growing power of Native people across the United States and across the world,” Teves said in the report.
While it appears that progress is being made in having diverse representation in elected officials, it’s been a long time coming and a slow process.
Four years ago, Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas and a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, along with Deb Haaland, became the first two Native American women elected to Congress. Haaland is now the interior secretary.
In addition, Kahele is only the second Native Hawaiian to represent his home state.
Seeing diversity in elected officials is a welcome change — and a needed one, if issues like violence against Native women and climate change are going to get more play in congress.
However, there are still obstacles to overcome: Peltola still needs to win re-election, in November and Hakele will finish his final term in Congress, in 2023.
But there is hope. Future representation lies in the hands of the voters.
Let’s hope they see the value in having elected officials that see things through a different lens.
