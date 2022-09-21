Like it or not, the United States is a melting pot of culture — and that’s one of the things that makes this country so great. Unfortunately, when it comes to elected officials, not all cultures receive representation — but that is changing.

For the first time in more than 230 years, a Native American, a Native Alaskan and a Native Hawaiian are all members of the United States House of Representatives and are fully representing the United States’ Indigenous people for the first time, according to Rep. Kaiali’i Kahele of Hawaii. A total of six Indigenous Americans hold representative positions in the House.

