The top Republican in the United States House of Representatives is under fire from some of his fellow party members over an audio recording.
Congressman Kevin McCarthy, whose district includes much of the northern Antelope Valley, is heard on an audio recording, saying that then-president Donald Trump should resign over the Capitol riot that occurred, on Jan. 6, 2021.
According to a Reuters report, McCarthy denied the comments hours before the recording surfaced. It’s a situation that could dash his hopes of becoming the House speaker if Republicans take control of the chamber in the mid-term elections.
Despite criticism of McCarthy mounting on Twitter, he and Trump spoke by phone and the former president allegedly was not upset about the congressman’s comments.
“The audio, recorded days after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and delayed certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election victory, depicts a conversation between McCarthy and Representative Liz Cheney, who was ousted from party leadership weeks later over her opposition to Trump,” the Reuters report said.
The congressman told her that he was going to call the former president to talk about a mechanism for invoking the 25th Amendment, under which then-vice president Mike Pence and Cabinet members have removed the Republican president from office.
“The only discussion I would have with him is that I think this will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign,” McCarthy said in the recording released, Thursday, on MSNBC.
US Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., blasted McCarthy, Thursday night, on Twitter.
“Question for Kevin McCarthy ... how can you honestly feel OK with the lies?” the tweet said. “Yes, other people lie, too, but you have claimed to fight for a higher purpose. Honestly Kevin, is it worth it?”
Even Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., was critical of the congressman.
“While I was rallying in Wyoming against Liz Cheney ... Kevin McCarthy was defending Liz Cheney among House Republicans ... you should have trusted my instincts, not your own,” he tweeted.
McCarthy has zigzagged on Trump’s culpability for the Jan. 6 riot by first saying he bore some responsibility for the violence, but then visited Trump and posed for a photo with him at his home in Mar-a-Lago.
Despite the controversy, Trump remains the most powerful figure in the Republican party. McCarthy’s fate will depend on the former president.
