As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise once more, testing has tapered off, as people try to live as “normally” as they can.
Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration announced, Thursday, that it had authorized, for emergency use, the first test to detect COVID-19 through breath.
The InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer test is said to be able to identify five volatile organic compounds tied to the virus, in a person’s breath, using a technique called gas chromatography gas mass-spectrometry. According to the FDA, it delivers results in less than three minutes.
The information from the FDA also says the test has a 91.2% sensitivity rate, which measures the percent of correctly identified positive test samples. However, the FDA said a molecular test should still be used to confirm positive test results returned by the InspectIR COVID-19 breath test.
“Today’s authorization is yet another example of the rapid innovation occurring with diagnostic tests for COVID-19,” Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a statement, reported by The Hill. “The FDA continues to support the development of novel COVID-19 tests with the goal of advancing technologies that can help address the current pandemic and better position the US for the next public health emergency.”
The breathalyzers can test about 160 samples per day.
This is a huge step in dealing with the COVID-19 virus because it’s an even quicker method of testing than the rapid test, which takes about 15 minutes to reveal results.
Little is known about the breath test in terms of availability and cost, however, it certainly seems like the quickest option available, so far. Breathalyzer tests are typically used by law enforcement officers to measure the level of alcohol in a person’s breath, when suspected of driving while intoxicated and are much quicker than a blood draw, which has to be sent to a laboratory.
Scientists have been studying the virus in hopes of learning enough to allow them to have an “edge” on emerging trends, so the public can take preventative measures.
While rapid testing can’t help the person who might already have the virus, it can certainly help them get medical help sooner and know whether they should take measures to protect those around them.
