For almost 40 years, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci held two jobs: As director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, he has run one of the nation’s premier research institutions. But he has also been an adviser to seven presidents, from Ronald Reagan until now, for Joseph Biden.
The doctor has often been called upon whenever a health crisis looms to brief the administration, address the World Health Organization, testify before Congress or meet with the news media.
In an hour-long conversation with The New York Times, Fauci described some of the difficulties and the toll of working with former president Donald Trump.
He described his fraught year with him as an anxiety-based period filled with denialism and death threats.
The doctor said the president barely knew him. Then in January and February in 2020, it was an intense involvement going to the White House very, very frequently.
When questioned about “What happened,” Fauci said, “To be totally honest with you, I don’t know. We were having, you know, the standard kind of scientifically based, public-health based meetings. Then I started getting anxious that this was not going in the right direction — the anecdotally driven situations, the minimization, the president surrounding himself with people saying things that didn’t make any scientific sense.”
Trump began saying repeatedly about the pandemic, “It’s going to go away, it’s magical, it’s going to disappear.”
“When a reporter would say, “Well, let’s hear from Dr. Fauci,” I would get up and say, “‘No, I’m sorry, I do not think that is the case,’” the doctor explained.
Asked if Trump ever yelled at him, Fauci said, Trump complained “What are you doing contradicting me?’ The president would call me up and say, ‘Hey, why aren’t you more positive? You’ve got to take a positive attitude. Why are you so negativistic? Be more positive.’”
On Jan. 21, appearing in his first press briefing under the Biden administration, Fauci described the “liberating feeling of once again being able to get up here and talk about what you know — what the evidence, what the science is — and know that’s it. Let the science speak.”
