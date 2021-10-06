More than likely, that first-thing-in-the-morning Facebook scrolling was hindered Monday morning — likewise for Instagram users.
In addition, Messenger and WhatsApp were probably inaccessible, as well. Hopefully those who needed to know what their friends did over the weekend, survived the majority of the day, without that information.
It was announced Monday morning, that the social media platforms were experiencing an outage. According to a Yahoo! News report, Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone, said the company was working to resolve the issues quickly. That was at 9:16 a.m., however, by noon, the issue still was not resolved. The pages finally, slowly began coming back online early in the evening.
“The error page you see when trying to connect to the platforms suggests a Domain Name (DNS) error is responsible for the outage,” the report said.
Social media users weren’t the only ones affected, though. The New York Times was also affected because they use a program called Workplace, an internal communications platform, which was also taken out by the outage. In addition, NYT employees were unable to receive external email.
This isn’t the first time a major outage has been reported. In July, TikTok, LastPass and PlayStation Store platforms were affected when Akamai Technologies experienced an outage. In that case, the issue was fixed later, that same day.
Instances like this remind us that technology isn’t always reliable. It seems like when we need it most, it fails us. We’re not suggesting that Facebook and Instagram are necessary, instead we’re looking at the issues The New York Times is experiencing because of the outage. Receiving external email is important to any company, but especially to a newspaper.
What’s more worrisome is the impact an outage like this can have on users. If you’re one of the people that was lost throughout the day because you couldn’t get on Facebook or the other pages, then maybe it’s time to take a step back and evaluate how much screen time you’re engaging in throughout the day.
Recently, we talked about the effects Facebook and Instagram have on teens and younger children, but it also can impact adults who become somewhat addicted to these apps.
If you can’t put the phone down for an extended period of time to focus on another task, then it might be time to take a social media break.
You’d be amazed at what you can accomplish when you’re not trying to keep up with your friends — or the Kardashians.
