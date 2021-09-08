Virgin Galactic, on Thursday, announced its new crew for the next flight.
It will be a commercial research flight for the Italian Air Force and comes as the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating its last flight.
Writer Nicholas Schmidle, in The New Yorker, said SpaceShip Two veered off its planned course during the July 11 flight, after a warning signaled in the cockpit during the supersonic climb that the space plane’s trajectory was too low.
“Without a correction during this rocket-powered phase of the flight, the craft would not descend on the planned flight path, when it is an unpowered glider, risking missing the runway for landing,” a report in the Sept. 3 edition of the Antelope Valley Press said.
“Schmidle reported that ‘according to multiple sources in the company, the safest way to respond to the warning would have been to abort. (A Virgin Galactic spokesperson disputed this contention).”
Instead, the craft safely landed, but it did fly outside the FAA-designated airspace for about two minutes of the 15-minute flight, Schmidle reported.
That prompted the FAA to investigate, since it’s the agency that authorizes the flights.
Despite plans for Virgin Galactic to launch another flight later this month or in early October, the FAA has grounded the system until the investigation is complete.
A Tweet that Schmidle posted said, “Virgin Galactic may not return the SpaceShip Two vehicle to flight until the FAA approves the final mishap investigation report or determines the issues related to the mishap do not affect the public safety.”
We are certainly glad the FAA is taking this course of action and investigating what went wrong. Despite the positive outcome, it could have been much more serious.
