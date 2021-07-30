Cuba has had disappointing economies for decades in its sagging history and Wall Street Journal Columnist Mary Anastasia O’Grady has dug deeply into the reasons in a column in the WSJ published Monday.
She explained in simple terms that “The only blockade is the one imposed by Havana. Regime elites opposed competition,” she said.
Based on experiences on the island by a member of the Antelope Valley Press Editorial Board when he visited the nation several decades ago along with a tour group of medical executives, doctors and hospital and office workers, we can verify her opinions.
At the time of the visit, Cuba’s workers were receiving low-level salaries and even doctors at the top elevations were paid only $50 a month.
O’Grady wrote: “Cuba’s primal scream for liberty on July 11 has gone viral and exposed grisly methods used by Cuba’s gestapo to keep the lid on dissent. But Cubans need outside help.
“They need the civilized world to come together and ostracize the barbarians in Havana. This requires US leadership. Unfortunately, the Biden administration hasn’t seemed up to the task.”
“The Biden administration could launch a campaign to inform the public about the realities of Cuban communism.”
Debunking the Marxist myth that sanctions impeded Cuban development would be a good place to start.
But the Biden administration could launch a campaign to inform the public about the realities of Cuban Communism. Vice President Kamala Harris might label it “the root causes” of Cuban poverty.
In our visit, we saw some work groups trying to redevelop downtown Havana, once a beautiful haven for fun and relaxation. But much of the delightful architecture had fallen into disrepair.
For tourists, many pick-up musical groups voluntarily play with enthusiasm on some of the main corners of the city.
Shortages caused by communism under the pandemic have been made infinitely worse during the Covid-19 mess because, as tourism dollars dried up, the regime naturally diverted diminishing hard currency to itself.
The US administration says it is working to ensure Internet access to the island. But it also needs to issue a general license for money developers looking for ways to get hard currency to Cubans while bypassing the regime.
In the meantime, if the State Department is serious about challenging the military dictatorship, it can start by unleashing its public diplomacy operation to tell the truth about why Cubans are poor.
