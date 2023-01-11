The past couple of days have seen heavy rain and flooding in the Antelope Valley and other parts of the state.
On Monday night, a flash flood warning was issued by the City of Lancaster.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The past couple of days have seen heavy rain and flooding in the Antelope Valley and other parts of the state.
On Monday night, a flash flood warning was issued by the City of Lancaster.
Some roads in the Valley were flooded and were not passable by vehicle.
Though we can always use rain in Southern California, we certainly don’t need it all at once, but that’s exactly what he have received.
On Monday night, high wind rattled windows as the heavy rain continued to fall across the AV. Those who have experienced hurricanes can attest to the fact that the weather was similar.
The City of Palmdale posted tips on its Facebook page for driving in the rain.
They include slowing down, allowing sufficient time to get to a destination, keeping proper following distance, turning on headlights and making sure windshield wipers were in good working condition.
This might all seem like common sense stuff but if you’ve driven anywhere in the Valley during inclement weather, you know there can never be too many public service announcements about safe driving practices.
Driving in the rain is just as dangerous as driving on icy roads, but that doesn’t stop some people from exceeding a safe speed.
That’s how collisions occur — and there were plenty of them up and down the 14 Freeway, between Santa Clarita and the Antelope Valley on Monday.
Drivers who feel “invincible” put not only themselves in danger, but other drivers, as well. They cannot predict when or if they will hydroplane on a wet road or whether they will slip and lose control of their vehicle. It’s better to drive slowly and get to your destination, than risk a crash, but unfortunately, not everyone thinks so.
The wild weather is supposed to taper off, later this evening, with the high wind advisory expiring at 7 p.m., but another round of rain is expected, on Saturday.
Be safe and exercise caution when traversing wet, slippery roads. And be aware of your fellow drivers. It’s better to get somewhere a little late, than not at all.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.