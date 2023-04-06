There may not be a “wonder pill” that can help a person lose weight instantly — but there’s something pretty close to it and it’s become so popular that the people who really need the drug are having issues filling prescriptions.
Since late last year, pharmaceutical companies have experienced supply chain disruptions and shortages because of the popularity of diabetes drugs used for weight loss.
Ozempic, Mounjaro and Trulicity are all once-weekly, injectable drugs used to treat Type 2 diabetes, but they also help the person taking it to lose weight, when prescribed at higher doses. As a result, this has become a wildly popular method for non-diabetics to shed a few pounds.
Shortages of Wegovy, which is also a popular weight loss drug, were widespread last year. As a result, some people who were taking Wegovy, were instead prescribed Ozempic and other semaglutide drugs, which have the same weight loss effects in high doses.
This resulted in the shortage still being experienced today.
Unfortunately for those with Type 2 diabetes, who need the drugs to keep their blood sugar in check, they are in high demand and so sometimes, people must wait several days — and sometimes weeks — to get their prescription filled. Other times, they have to find a pharmacy that has it in stock.
If that fails, doctors are forced to find other drugs to help treat their patients — to include insulin. Sometimes the alternative drugs aren’t as effective, resulting in high blood sugar again.
When a person has to get off of a drug like Ozempic and go back on it, they will start all over again with the side effects, which include nausea and vomiting.
One can’t really blame the non-diabetic for taking what the doctor prescribes for weight loss, but perhaps the solution is for doctors to re-evaluate the need for these types of drugs and prescribe them only as a “last resort,” instead of the “go-to.”
There are many drugs on the market used for weight loss, such as Imcivree, Qsymia, Alli, Saxendra and Contrave. They also help you feel less hungry or fuller, while some do both.
Drugs that treat diabetes should be reserved for those with the disease, not prescribed as a quick method for weight loss.
