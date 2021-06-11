There’s a saying that goes something like: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”
It seems like that’s the case when it comes to Antelope Valley drivers. Perhaps it’s not so much that drivers are doing the same things over and over, as much as it is that have a false sense of invincibility. They might be thinking, “That’s never going to happen to me.” But isn’t that what we all think at one point or another?
The speed situation in the Valley has become so dire that the Lancaster Station Sheriff’s Department issued a Nixle alert on Tuesday, pleading with drivers to slow down.
The message cited three instances over the weekend, in which people were killed because of speed-related crashes. That should have been a wake-up call, right? Well, that wasn’t the case. The following day, Wednesday, another horrific crash occurred on Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) in Palmdale. That one was also speed related.
A driver in a Dodge Challenger was suspected of racing another car and slammed into the back of a Toyota Corolla, causing it to spin out of control and slam into a light pole. It then burst into flames. Both occupants of the Toyota died at the scene and the Challenger driver fled in another vehicle described as a dark blue Infiniti. The driver who caused the accident is being sought.
Their reckless actions killed two people, one of whom was the mother of four children who was on her way to get groceries and had used a ride-hailing vehicle to do so. She was the passenger in the car that was hit.
This person’s senseless actions have left two families grieving — and for what? To prove their car was faster than someone else’s? There’s a time and place for everything and a public street is never the place for racing. Those who feel the need to prove themselves should take a trip to Willow Springs. At least there, they would be in a controlled environment and wouldn’t be putting anyone’s life in danger for their ridiculous actions.
People don’t like to be told what to do, but they should also use common sense. Street racing, whether it’s on the freeway or a surface street, is not a smart thing to do. There is so much traffic on the road at any given moment, that those who engage in that type of behavior take chances that can end up with deadly consequences.
We hope they catch the person responsible for the two deaths and we hope they’re punished to the fullest extent of the law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.