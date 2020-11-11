Politico writer Nancy Cook wrote on Thursday that it’s expected President Donald J. Trump will launch his second four-year term early, even if he loses in the Nov. 3 voting results.
He has struggled to convince the country he already won the election, so he’s just going to do the next best thing: Act like he’s starting his second four-year term early.
That’s his plan, even if he comes up short of the Nov. 3 election count, he told three people.
He may fire a few Cabinet members and top aides, including FBI director Chris Wray and Defense Secretary Mark Esper during the time before Joe Biden takes the oath of office as the new president of the United States in January.
Trump’s team “will flatly say they were wrong if the AP calls the race for Biden,” said former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a longtime Trump ally.
The president is frustrated by what he views as unfair election results in states like Arizona and is steaming at the possibility of losing to a candidate he considers “weak,” Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Yet after two days of staying out of the public’s view, stewing over media coverage and feeling irritated with a handful of top advisers, Trump and his team have settled on the approach of barreling toward a second term — even if, during the final months of his campaign, Trump repeatedly failed to lay out any agenda for another four years.
The agenda may kick off firings of key aides who have long rankled the president, especially within the intelligence and national security community.
Those firings could happen with the next week, even if the results of the election favor Biden or remain unclear.
“The first thing is going to be: Who’s left, who’s been loyal and who’s been competent?” one Republican close to the White House said.
Trump is also expected to spend the next week signing a flurry of executive orders on everything from trade to manufacturing to China as a way to show he is staying busy.
The Trump campaign is separately dispatching surrogates to battleground states like Arizona, Pennsylvania and Nevada to raise doubts about state election advisers which is anticipated to last for the next several weeks. His opponents will surely label him a “sore loser.”
