While the United States still struggles to protect its citizens from harmful online content, Europe, on Saturday, reached a deal on new legislation to do just that.
Despite the United States being the birthplace of the iPhone and possibly bringing the world into the so-called metaverse, Europe is leaving us in the dust when it comes to global leadership on tech regulations.
About 3,000 miles away from Washington, European leaders representing 27 nations have been able to agree on basic online protections for their roughly 450 million citizens. Meanwhile, US Congress has not passed a single piece of comprehensive regulation to protect Internet consumers and rein in the power of its tech giants.
Over the past 25 years, dozens of federal privacy bills have been proposed but then dropped for lack of bipartisan support. Every time there’s a major hacking incident involving a retailer or bank, there’s been a new security bill introduced by lawmakers, but none have had any traction.
Partisan disagreements over freedoms of expression have killed speech bills. Antitrust bills that would curtail the power of giants such as Meta, Google, Apple and Amazon have been stuck in limbo because of fierce opposition from lobbyists.
So far, only two federal tech laws have been enacted: one for ridding sites of sex trafficking content and one for children’s privacy. That’s two in the past 25 years.
If this track record is any indication, the path toward US tech regulation will be a long one. Let’s also not forget that it took decades of anger and public outcry to regulate railroads through the creation of the Interstate Commerce Commission in 1887. Then, it took almost 50 years from the first medical reports on the dangers of cigarettes, to get successful regulations on tobacco. No, the United States isn’t exactly quick when it comes to protecting its citizens, so tech regulation likely won’t come any quicker.
To further complicate matters, big tech sees data as money, so they’ve bankrolled lobbyists to help them evade accountability, which, so far, has been successful. We can learn something from Europe when it comes to tech regulation.
