In a bid to combat climate change and make California the first in the nation to stop sales of cars with internal combustion engines, Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for a ban on new gasoline-fueled vehicles within 15 years.
On Wednesday, he signed an executive order that directs California Air Resources Board to establish regulations requiring all new cars and passenger trucks sold in California in 2035 to be zero-emission vehicles, according to Politico.
Automakers have been forced to build more efficient vehicles than required by federal standards, because California has been a leader on fuel economy. The state is the world’s fifth-largest economy, with more than half of its emissions coming from the transportation sector. The move is expected to reduce pollution generated from vehicles that have internal combustion engines.
“We are making a new course,” Newsom said in a press conference in front of electric vehicles at the state fairgrounds in Sacramento. “We are setting a new marker. We’re advancing the cause, with the support of the California Air Resources Board, to once again lead not only this nation, but in many respects lead the world.”
Republican leaders in Washington and automakers have already battled California over the stricter fuel economy rules, so the gasoline-fueled vehicle ban is likely to face opposition.
According to the Politico article, the Trump administration is already suing the state in court, over whether it can set stricter emissions standards than the nation, as a whole.
California Business Roundtable President Rob Lapsley said that the “radical step” to ban internal combustion engines makes no sense. It’s something he called a rush decision with no guarantee of affordability for many who live in an already-expensive state.
While Newsom’s announcement was well received by some environmentalists, they wanted to know why more wasn’t being done about fracking.
According to Politico, the governor announced that he was asking state lawmakers to implement a fracking ban by 2024, but stopped short of directing his own oil and gas regulators to stop approving fracking permits.
Meanwhile, the California Air Resources Board will be tasked with writing the vehicle rules, which the Newsom administration estimates would slash greenhouse gas emissions by 35% and nitrogen oxide emissions by 80%.
It will be interesting to see how events unfold in the future and how automakers will respond to this announcement — not to mention California residents.
