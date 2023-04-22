Yesterday was opening day of the 2023 California Poppy Festival at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds.
Not only does the festival celebrate the poppy, but there is a great assortment of entertainment, vendors and unique events that probably will not be seen anywhere except in the Antelope Valley.
The Rural Olympics is one event that comes to mind when thinking of things that you might not see somewhere else. Hay-loading, wheelbarrow races, tug o’war and potato races are just a few of the competitions in the Rural Olympics.
Those who are into seeing the dirt fly will enjoy the demolition derby, monster truck show and motor mayhem. The demolition derby is a fun event and those who witness it will likely find themselves cheering on their favorite car/driver.
There’s also plenty of entertainment during the California Poppy Festival. From a battle of the bands competition, to local school groups, hula dancing and a DJ.
But what’s a fair without the food? Those attending the California Poppy Festival will find plenty of fair staples this weekend. From burgers, pizza, cotton candy and hot dogs to funnel cakes, vendors will be on site all three days to make sure those in attendance can satisfy their fair food craving.
There are also plenty of vendor booths offering a variety of services and of course, there will be a carnival for the children — and those young at heart.
This annual event is one with a small-town feel. Some of the events, like the Rural Olympics, hearken back to the days when the Antelope Valley was an agricultural community, with alfalfa fields and fruit crops.
It’s a way for new-comers to experience a slice of “rural” life.
It’s also a way to celebrate the beautiful poppies that blanket the Antelope Valley — something that draws people from all over the state each year and brings them to our community.
Those who have never been to the festival should experience it at least once in their lifetimes.
