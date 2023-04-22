Yesterday was opening day of the 2023 California Poppy Festival at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds.

Not only does the festival celebrate the poppy, but there is a great assortment of entertainment, vendors and unique events that probably will not be seen anywhere except in the Antelope Valley.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.