The Great Resignation has struck the United States. Employees who are unhappy in their current positions have found the empowerment to move on and seek more fulfilling work because as we’ve heard, jobs are plentiful right now.
But as some move on to new, exciting opportunities, what happens to those employees who elect to stay at their current workplaces? According to a BBC report, workers who haven’t quit are covering for their former colleagues and companies are struggling to hire. It’s an issue that is taking its toll on those who have not moved on.
As many employers feel the effects of the Great Resignation, employees are picking up extra duties to help get the work done, while they wait for new employees to be hired. Unfortunately, help isn’t always quickly on the way.
Sometimes hiring is delayed or not done at all, which means additional duties that are often spread out amongst existing employees.
This isn’t just a problem in the US, however. Workers worldwide are quitting in droves, according to the BBC report.
A record 4.4 million people, or 3% of the US workforce, resigned in September, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In the UK, nearly 1.2 million jobs were vacant in the past quarter, which marks another record number.
“Companies are struggling to fill roles amid a sellers’ market where workers, in extremely high demand, are seeking out jobs with better pay or opportunities,” the report said. “As a consequence, many first have been left understaffed. The employees who have stuck around are now finding themselves forced to take on tasks left by departing colleagues. Until replacements are found, some are tackling not only their pre-existing work, but also tasks outside their job specs and comfort zones. In many cases, it’s adding greater stress to already heavy workloads: further burdening workers while, in the long run, also harming companies that have been hit by staff shortages.”
Depending in which industry you work, understaffing isn’t a new concept. Employees have been doing more with less in many fields, far before the Great Resignation began. As a result, many have sought employment in less stressful fields. Those who didn’t oftentimes burnt out.
Hopefully, employers will have conversations around wellbeing, which has been amplified by the pandemic and that will lead to change for the better.
