Among the many results of dealing with a pandemic for the past two-and-a-half years is the realization that setting boundaries at work is essential if people want to avoid burnout and have a personal life.
The term, “quiet quitting” is on fire after a TikTok video on the subject was posted, in July. In response, many TikTok users shared their experiences with #quietquitting gaining 8.2 million views on the platform, as of Thursday.
However, quiet quitting doesn’t actually involve quitting one’s job. Instead, it’s been deemed as a response to burnout and hustle culture. Employees are not going above and beyond anymore and they’re declining to do tasks they are not being paid for, hence the term, “quiet quitting.”
Closing your laptop at 5 p.m. and leaving the office, not answering email or telephone calls during non-work hours and actually taking time off when needed is all part of the “quiet quitting movement.”
Employees are simply refusing to do any work for which they are not being compensated.
Kristin Zawatski, who works in project management, told NPR that during the pandemic, she came to a realization. As a mom of two, she realized she needed to deal with the hang-ups of being away from work to spend time wither her children.
“Knowing that life could be short, I didn’t want to waste it anymore all the time just worrying about what kind of employee I was, because my kids don’t care what kind of employee I am,” she told NPR. “My kids care what kind of mom I am.”
As Generation Z enters the workforce, the idea of quiet quitting has gained traction because they have begun dealing with never-ending demands and burnout.
Ed Zitron, who runs a media consulting business for tech start-ups and also publishes a labor-focused newsletter, said the term quiet quitting stems from companies exploiting their employees’ labor and how they benefit from a culture of overwork with no additional compensation.
He calls the term “an overwhelming trend of pro-boss propaganda, trying to frame workers that don’t do free work for their bosses as somehow stealing from the company.”
He suggests that employers who are dealing with workers exhibiting signs of quiet quitting should simply pay them for the extra work.
Zitron is right. Many go “above and beyond” their daily duties because they have simply accepted that it’s part of the job, even if they don’t get paid for it. The result has been loss of a personal life, time with family that’s been lost and boundaries between work and home life that have been severely blurred.
The pandemic didn’t help in that aspect as many employees worked from home, which resulted in the mixing of their two worlds. Many began answering emails and doing work at times when they wouldn’t normally do so because they weren’t in the office.
Burnout is real and employees should not be made to feel that they are expected to do extra tasks or be available if they aren’t going to be compensated for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.