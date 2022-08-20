Among the many results of dealing with a pandemic for the past two-and-a-half years is the realization that setting boundaries at work is essential if people want to avoid burnout and have a personal life.

The term, “quiet quitting” is on fire after a TikTok video on the subject was posted, in July. In response, many TikTok users shared their experiences with #quietquitting gaining 8.2 million views on the platform, as of Thursday.

