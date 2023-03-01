Ready or not, an end to California’s Coronavirus emergency has come.
Nearly three years after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the nation’s first statewide stay-at-home order, the emergency officially ended on Tuesday. The end of the emergency came just days after California reached a grim milestone of 100,000 COVID-related deaths.
Such declarations continue in five other states, to include Illinois and Texas, which signal an end to the expanded legal powers of governors to suspend laws in response to the disease. Last month, President Joe Biden announced the federal government’s version will also end on May 11.
The order in Illinois will also end on May 11. Governors in Delaware and Rhode Island recently extended their emergency declarations, while New Mexico public health officials are considering whether to extend the COVID-19 health emergency beyond the expiration date on Friday.
Despite the end to California’s order, there will be little to no effect on most people in the state, since most of the restrictions such as closed businesses, beaches and mask requirements have already been lifted.
It does, however, serve as a symbolic marker to the end of a period in which nearly 40 million peoples’ lives were drastically affected and altered.
Meanwhile, Texas has not had any major virus-related restriction for years, but Republican Gov. Greg Abbott keeps extending the state’s emergency declaration because it gives him the power to stop some of the more liberal cities in the state from imposing their own restrictions, such as requiring vaccines and masks. He has vowed to keep the order until the Republican-controlled legislature passes a law preventing local governments from imposing their own virus restrictions.
The conflicting styles of governing illustrates a continued political divide in how the emergency was, and continues to be, handled.
The effects of ending the emergency declaration may still continue to be felt where healthcare is concerned. The pandemic strained the system and the state is still trying to fully recover. Healthcare workers were also strained and worked long hours among those with a highly contagious and potentially life-threatening disease.
Despite these continued obstacles, three years seems like an excessive amount time to have statewide restrictions in place. At this point, those who wanted to get vaccinated have done so. Many vaccinated and unvaccinated people have contracted COVID. The virus does not appear to be going anywhere and will not be eradicated, as we all first thought it would be if we stayed home and masked up.
We must find a way to live with it and protect ourselves, as individuals, instead of operating under statewide regulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.