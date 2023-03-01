Ready or not, an end to California’s Coronavirus emergency has come. 

Nearly three years after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the nation’s first statewide stay-at-home order, the emergency officially ended on Tuesday. The end of the emergency came just days after California reached a grim milestone of 100,000 COVID-related deaths.

