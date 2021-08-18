Attorney General William Barr changed the Justice Department’s approach to dealing with questions of voter fraud in Trump’s final weeks in office.
Reporters Betsy Woodruff Swan and Nicholas Wu wrote their opinions in Politico on Aug. 12. They contend that the DOJ officials argued over how the FBI should handle a particularly wacky voter fraud allegation promoted by the then-president and his allies.
The dispute pitted a senior career section chief against one of the DOJ top officials, with the FBI caught in the crossfire. Trump’s appointees at DOJ ultimately prevailed and their investigation — a probe into a viral video from Georgia that didn’t actually find any evidence of fraud — ended up playing a role in torpedoing the president’ s narrative.
While Trump’s opponents fretted that the FBI’s involvement would undermine public confidence in elections and boost Republican talking points, it had the opposite effect.
At the time of the email dispute, Trump and his allies were lobbing a host of allegations about voter fraud, claiming wide-reaching and nefarious forces had conspired to steal the election for Biden.
One allegation in particular commanded the ex-president’s attention: A video showing election workers counting ballots at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
His allies claimed it showed the workers secretly pulling ballots out of “suitcases” and using them to commit election fraud.
Officials in the office of Georgia’s secretary of state quickly debunked those claims. But on Dec. 5, Trump alluded to the video, suggesting it proved the workers were stuffing ballot boxes to help Democrats.
Two days later, at 12:34 a.m., on Dec. 7, the head of the DOJ’s Public Integrity Section (PIN) — which oversees investigations of voter fraud, along with a host of other issues — sent a four-paragraph email to an FBI official.
Lawyers in the section learned that FBI agents planned to interview people who appeared in a video showing votes being counted at the State Farm Arena in Georgia — a video Georgia’s secretary of state had already investigated. The email doesn’t give much detail about the video, but it appears to be discussing the same one that Trump referenced at his rally on Dec. 5.
The head of PIN, Corey Amundson, a career official with two decades of law enforcement experience, wrote that his team did not want the FBI to investigate the video.
Before Attorney General William Barr took over, the DOJ had a long-standing approach to voter fraud probes. Agents waited to open the investigations until the elections were over, ballots were cast and winners were certified. The policy was meant to stave off the perception that the FBI was deciding who won elections.
