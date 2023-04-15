The weather is finally starting to warm up and summer will be here before we know it.
While some may welcome the heat, most dread it — not only because of the temperatures but also because the air conditioner must be turned on. On those days when we see triple-digit heat, the AC in most homes probably runs 24/7 and that causes the monthly electric bill to skyrocket.
There may be good (or bad) news regarding electric bills if Southern California Edison has its way; it all depends on your income.
Southern California Edison as well as Pacific Gas & Electric and San Diego Gas & Electric, have submitted a joint plan to levy an income-based, fixed rate model. This means lower-income households would pay less while higher-income households would pay more.
All California customers who have electricity service through any of the three companies would be affected by the flat rate pricing model.
According to a news report, the model would be broken down like this: Southern California Edison customers earning less than $28,000 annually would pay $15 per month for electricity; customers earning between $28,000 and $69,000 would pay $30; and those earning $69,000 to $180,000 would pay $51 a month. Households earning more than $180,000 would pay $92 a month.
A final decision will be made by the California Public Utilities Commission sometime in mid-2024, on the proposed fixed rate. The plan could be implemented by 2025.
“AB 205 instructs the CPUC to base the residential fixed charge on a customer’s household income level, with lower income households paying less than higher income households for grid and other costs,” a PG&E spokesperson said in the news report. “The joint proposal would reduce the bills of low-income and disadvantaged customers who need help the most. This represents approximately 30% of PG&E customers across the state. On average, moderate-income customers would also have lower bills.”
Because all three companies that provide electric are involved in this proposed pricing structure, Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric customers would be affected the same as PG&E customers.
This fixed rate appears to be most beneficial for lower-income households, which can often struggle to pay the high utility bills incurred during summer months. But amid continued inflation and high gas prices during the summer, even middle-income households sometimes struggle to cover all the bills — especially utility bills that spike in the hotter months.
If this proposed pricing structure gets approved by the CPUC, it’s unclear how it will affect those SoCal Edison customers who are already on a tiered plan, which offers customers a single rate for a “baseline” amount of energy each month.
Once the allotment is used, the rate increases to a more expensive tier. Customers are also subject to a high usage charge under this plan.
Then there’s the time of use rate plan that features different rates based on the time of day.
At night and on weekend, the electricity rates are lower on this plan, but go up during peak hours when energy resources are in demand.
One thing is nearly certain: the utility companies are not going to lose any money. They will likely have some sort of “high usage” charge that will get tacked onto bills, even if the proposed fixed rate is approved.
The customer always ends up paying a significant amount more for higher usage, regardless of the “plan” they are on to save money.
