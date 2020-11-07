As we’ve followed this outrageous, highly publicized presidential campaign, we’ve come to believe that four years from now, we should rename the event as “Too Close to Call.”
The Democrats had been hoping for an enormous landslide to ease the anxiety of the enterprise, but a great number of the races were exceedingly tight, as an 1800-century corset.
We believe that too much of the conversation is designated by pundit-formed groups, such as “suburban women with a college degree” or “business men who play the stock market.”
It’s constantly true that every individual vote counts. The problem now is making sure that every vote is counted.
The AV Press was absolutely right with its headline, “Biden, Trump locked in tight race.”
The Wall Street Journal said, “Swing States Are Tight” and the Los Angeles Times captured the essence of the post-election period with “Still Counting.”
There are millions of individual votes but few of them fall into specific political groups.
The one thing that stands out this year is the high numbers that are involved, indicating that an enormous portion of our citizenry became personally participating.
Some of the TV experts wanted to compare Biden’s vote counts with those gathered by Hillary Clinton in 2016. She’s not running this year.
Some facts: Biden easily won California as part of a West Coast sweep and carried other Democratic strongholds, including Minnesota — which Trump narrowly lost in 2016 — as well as Biden’s home state of Delaware.
Biden bravely sounded an optimistic attitude by proclaiming, “Look, we feel good about where we are. We really do, I’m here to tell you tonight we believe we’re on track to win this election. We’re going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying the votes is finished.”
The low point during the campaign came when Trump told his rally crowd, “You know that doctors receive more money when their patients die from the virus, you know that?” Many of his supporters nodded their heads as if to confirm an obvious lie.
Misdirection and misinformation occur for every election. There was heightened concern this time, owing to Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and Trump’s efforts to undermine confidence in the balloting by, among other things, making false claims about voter fraud and his claim of illegitimacy of mail-in ballots.
Just keep reading newspapers throughout this post-voting period. Eventually we’ll have more information on what happened.
