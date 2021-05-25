We predicted it: Last week we talked about Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón possibly facing a recall and here we are, less than a week later and it’s begun.
In the Saturday edition of the Antelope Valley Press, Reporter Julie Drake reported that foes of the district attorney must collect more than 579,000 signatures by Oct. 27, for a recall to happen.
Organizers of the effort announced Thursday that they received approval to begin collecting signatures.
Now, much like the Gov. Gavin Newsom recall, those who wish to see Gascón recalled must round up the required signatures.
Campaign organizers said Friday, that they will aim for about 200,000 to 250,000 additional signatures, since many could be thrown out for various reasons.
The campaign spent the past two months training volunteers as they waited for the petition to be approved.
The recall effort will include professional signature gathering in addition to volunteers.
Recall backers will also have to do fundraising for the campaign, which is expected to cost millions.
The district attorney has drawn criticism from crime victims and his own prosecutors over directives such as no longer seeking the death penalty and abandoning sentencing enhancements in most cases.
The most recent case to be impacted by Gascón’s directives is that of Anthony Avalos, a 10-year-old Lancaster boy that was allegedly tortured and murdered by his mother and her boyfriend.
The district attorney decided not to seek the death penalty in that case, much to the displeasure of Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami, who prosecuted another torture/murder case involving a child — Gabriel Fernandez.
Despite being a deputy district attorney, Hatami has been vocal about his disapproval of Gascón’s directives.
“Today victims of violent crime, survivors, and their family members are one step closer to recalling LA DA George Gascón in their fight for justice,” Hatami said in a statement Thursday. “They join thousands of Angelenos who are demanding the DA follow the law and put an end to his dangerous blanket policies that are making our communities less safe.”
Campaign officials expect the recall effort to succeed.
Recall petitions are available at recallgeorgegascon.com/petition
