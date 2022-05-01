We can see the writing on the wall, so to speak. The mid-term elections will not bode well for President Joe Biden.
A new poll by Yahoo News has indicated that Americans believe Republicans (31%) can do a better job at fixing the economy and inflation than Democrats (26%) can.
The survey questioned 1,605 adults in the United States and was conducted from April 19-22. It also found that 39% think either inflation (33%) or gas prices (6%) are the biggest issues Americans face. They’re not wrong. We feel it every time we gas up our vehicles or go to the grocery store. It seems every item on the shelf has gone up anywhere from a few cents to a dollar or two.
The poll indicates that no other issues even comes close — in fact, climate change, at 11%, is the only other topic to crack the 10% mark.
Though Republicans are most likely to point at inflation or gas prices as the number one problem in the country, it’s a trend that even Democrats are beginning to agree with them on. Consumer costs are a bigger issue than healthcare and climate change.
This is bad news for the president. Inflation is not something that can be easily solved, and while consumers acknowledge that “no one” can fix it, they still want the issue to be tamed.
According to the poll, 18% of Americans chose gas prices and inflation as the issues that Republicans in Congress can focus on the most. Will this mean they will vote for Republicans, in hope they can get the issues under control?
Considering not much has been done to help resolve either issue, Americans will likely hold the incumbent president responsible for the way things are going. That could spell disaster for the Democrats, in November, when voters voice their opinions through their votes.
