Earth Day 2023 is coming up on Saturday. 

We ran a story in the Wednesday paper about the events being planned by the City of Lancaster, to celebrate the day. They include a cleanup day scheduled for April 29, a coloring contest and a lawnmower exchange program, and on Earth Day, free rides will be offered to the California Poppy Festival at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, thanks to a partnership between the city, AVTA and Metrolink.

