Self-driving cars seemed like a futuristic concept that would probably never actually come to fruition. However, we are now in the year 2023 and that technology has, indeed, come to pass in some form.

Technology is supposed to make our lives easier. Take, for example, parking assist, with which some vehicles are equipped. It makes parallel parking — and parking in general — much easier. The same can be said for back-up cameras. We no longer have to solely rely on ourselves to make sure there’s nothing behind us when backing up; thanks to the cameras on some vehicles, we can see what’s behind us without turning around.

