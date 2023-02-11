Self-driving cars seemed like a futuristic concept that would probably never actually come to fruition. However, we are now in the year 2023 and that technology has, indeed, come to pass in some form.
Technology is supposed to make our lives easier. Take, for example, parking assist, with which some vehicles are equipped. It makes parallel parking — and parking in general — much easier. The same can be said for back-up cameras. We no longer have to solely rely on ourselves to make sure there’s nothing behind us when backing up; thanks to the cameras on some vehicles, we can see what’s behind us without turning around.
Some cars also come equipped with autopilot, while others offer enhanced autopilot and self-driving capability — for a price, of course. Tesla offers all of these options, according to its website.
While all of these options seem useful to the average driver who would like some help in navigating tight parking spots or switching lanes, some are opting to use the features in other ways.
For the second time in a week, a Tesla driver was captured on video sleeping behind the wheel on a Southern California freeway. Last Thursday, a motorist shot a video of a napping Tesla driver on the 15 Freeway near Temecula.
After following the car for 15 minutes while honking, the woman who spotted the driver told a news outlet that she eventually called 911 to report the incident. Unfortunately, the California Highway Patrol never found the driver.
Another Tesla driver was caught napping behind the wheel on Thursday, traveling north on the 5 Freeway near Griffith Park in Los Angeles. She was snoozing in the “fast lane.”
A man who spotted the woman recorded video of her and said “she is dead asleep, bro. That is so funny,” according to a news outlet. Seconds later, the woman woke up.
At least that driver woke up. That’s not to say that she became alert and actually began driving, but waking up is a start.
With so many accidents and fatalities on California freeways and surface streets, it’s surprising that people would trust a vehicle to “drive” itself, while they relax and do crossword puzzles, scroll on their cell phones or tablets, or even catch a few zs.
Meanwhile, Tesla is facing multiple investigations by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for issues with its autopilot and self-driving features. Despite what the feature names suggest, Tesla states on its website that cars can’t fully drive themselves. Apparently those who are allowing their cars to “drive themselves” down the road never got the memo.
The CHP says drivers need to be sober to legally operate a moving vehicle, awake and conscious. That should be common-sense stuff for anyone getting behind the wheel of a vehicle, but obviously it’s not.
We, in the Antelope Valley, have way too many traffic collisions and fatalities.
We certainly don’t need to add to those numbers with collisions resulting from “self-driving” vehicles and people who misuse the technology.
