Seeing trash litter the sides of the freeway and the desert areas of the Antelope Valley is common.
Discarded furniture, appliances, tires and bags of garbage dot the landscape, alongside the Joshua trees. Despite regular desert clean-ups and constant reminders about not using the desert as a dump, the littering continues.
However, the City of Palmdale is making progress in addressing illegal dumping with more programs that are just about ready to launch, according to a report in the Monday edition of the Antelope Valley Press.
There are currently two departments within the city that handle the clean up of illegal dumping sites. Public Works handles those in the public right-of-way, while Code Enforcement handles those on private property.
According to a report presented at the Wednesday City Council meeting, Public Works cleaned up 1,851 tons of material that was dumped illegally in the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year. So far, this year, 1,143 tons have been cleared.
“This is a decrease in total incidents of dumping, from 655 to 567 during the same period last year,” the AVP report said. “Should the trend continue, the number of dumping incidents should decrease by more than 150.”
Code Enforcement responded to 207 cases in 2020 and to 334 last year. Property owners who were not compliant were issued citations. According to the report, citations can result in a vehicle being towed if it was used for dumping. Also, fines can range from $2,500 to $10,000 and a business license can be suspended.
In an effort to curb illegal dumping, landfill vouchers are issued to residents. They can also have bulky items like furniture, collected curbside four times a year.
It would be great if people stopped throwing their trash in empty lots near residential areas, along the street and in the desert, but there will always be those who don’t care that they’re littering and regardless of the fines or assistance given to them, they will continue to do as they please.
It’s good to know that small strides are being made. Some progress is certainly better than none. Perhaps the small steps will add up and result in more areas that have been cleaned up for residents to enjoy.
